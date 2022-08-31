Enfusion gains after takeover report

Aug. 31, 2022 3:52 PM ETEnfusion, Inc. (ENFN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) rose 9.2% after a report that the investment management software company is said to have attracted renewed buyout interest.
  • The company has received interest from private equity firms, according to a Dealreporter item. Enfusion has a market cap of $1.3 billion.
  • Enfusion (ENFN) went public in October and its shares have dropped 33% through Tuesday.
  • The fintech firm makes end-to-end software solutions for financial firms, covering everything from filling customers’ orders to generating their statements.
  • Enfusion (ENFN) has short interest of 13%.
  • Last Monday Enfusion (ENFNappointed Oleg Movchan as interim CEO.

