Enfusion gains after takeover report
Aug. 31, 2022 3:52 PM ETEnfusion, Inc. (ENFN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) rose 9.2% after a report that the investment management software company is said to have attracted renewed buyout interest.
- The company has received interest from private equity firms, according to a Dealreporter item. Enfusion has a market cap of $1.3 billion.
- Enfusion (ENFN) went public in October and its shares have dropped 33% through Tuesday.
- The fintech firm makes end-to-end software solutions for financial firms, covering everything from filling customers’ orders to generating their statements.
- Enfusion (ENFN) has short interest of 13%.
- Last Monday Enfusion (ENFN) appointed Oleg Movchan as interim CEO.
