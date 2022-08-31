Genesco FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 3:52 PM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (vs. $1.05 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $539.89M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
