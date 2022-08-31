Tilray exposed to potential shareholder lawsuit stemming from Aphria - Bloomberg Law
Aug. 31, 2022 4:00 PM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY:CA), TLRYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Canadian cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), which closed its acquisition of rival Aphria in 2021, may face a lawsuit brought by former Aphria shareholders who accuse that company of misleading investors about some assets it acquired, Bloomberg Law reported.
- A judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled on Wednesday that the shareholders can represent a class.
- Judge George Daniels said that stockholder allegations that they relied on Aphria misrepresentations "are capable of common proof through a fraud-on-the-market theory," according to Bloomberg Law.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Tilray as a hold with strong grades for valuation and growth.
