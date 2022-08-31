Tilray exposed to potential shareholder lawsuit stemming from Aphria - Bloomberg Law

Aug. 31, 2022

  • Canadian cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), which closed its acquisition of rival Aphria in 2021, may face a lawsuit brought by former Aphria shareholders who accuse that company of misleading investors about some assets it acquired, Bloomberg Law reported.
  • A judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled on Wednesday that the shareholders can represent a class.
  • Judge George Daniels said that stockholder allegations that they relied on Aphria misrepresentations "are capable of common proof through a fraud-on-the-market theory," according to Bloomberg Law.
