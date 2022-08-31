US weekly railroads traffic rises 1.4% while strike saga continues on the side-lines

Aug. 31, 2022 3:57 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), UNP, BRK.A, BRK.B, CP:CACNI, CSX, NSC, BIP, BIPCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Railway track in the evening in sunset

LeManna

  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported US rail traffic rose 1.4% Y/Y to 511,574 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Aug 27, 2022.
  • Total carloads for the week were 242,633, up 3.4% while intermodal volume was 268,941 containers and trailers, down 0.3% Y/Y.
  • Overall, North America weekly rail traffic increased 1.5% Y/Y to 700,579 carloads and intermodal units, reflecting the combined volumes of U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads.
  • 4 of the 10 US carload commodity categories recorded increase during the week, which included coal, up 5,893 carloads, to 74,295; grain, up 2,224 carloads, to 19,458; and motor vehicles and parts, up 1,323 carloads, to 14,624.
  • On the other side, petroleum and petroleum products were down 1,228 carloads, to 9,642; metallic ores and metals, down 660 carloads, to 23,112; and forest products, down 419 carloads, to 9,834.
  • Canadian railroads reported 76,361 carloads for the week, up 1.8%, and 74,570 intermodal units, up 3.8%; Mexican railroads reported 21,753 carloads, down 6.3%, and intermodal units 16,321, up 4.3% Y/Y.
  • As per the recent media reports, railroads have reached tentative agreements with three unions as the prospect of a national strike in September gets closer; nine other still being negotiated
  • Related Tickers: Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), CSX Corp. (CSX), and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP,BIPC).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.