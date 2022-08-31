US weekly railroads traffic rises 1.4% while strike saga continues on the side-lines
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported US rail traffic rose 1.4% Y/Y to 511,574 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Aug 27, 2022.
- Total carloads for the week were 242,633, up 3.4% while intermodal volume was 268,941 containers and trailers, down 0.3% Y/Y.
- Overall, North America weekly rail traffic increased 1.5% Y/Y to 700,579 carloads and intermodal units, reflecting the combined volumes of U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads.
- 4 of the 10 US carload commodity categories recorded increase during the week, which included coal, up 5,893 carloads, to 74,295; grain, up 2,224 carloads, to 19,458; and motor vehicles and parts, up 1,323 carloads, to 14,624.
- On the other side, petroleum and petroleum products were down 1,228 carloads, to 9,642; metallic ores and metals, down 660 carloads, to 23,112; and forest products, down 419 carloads, to 9,834.
- Canadian railroads reported 76,361 carloads for the week, up 1.8%, and 74,570 intermodal units, up 3.8%; Mexican railroads reported 21,753 carloads, down 6.3%, and intermodal units 16,321, up 4.3% Y/Y.
- As per the recent media reports, railroads have reached tentative agreements with three unions as the prospect of a national strike in September gets closer; nine other still being negotiated
