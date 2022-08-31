Altimmune sets new 52-week high on rising volume
Aug. 31, 2022 3:59 PM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), a biotech focused on weight loss therapies, traded on above-average volume to add more than 17% and reach a 52-week high on Wednesday. Over 3.0M ALT shares have changed so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~1.7M.
- Today’s uptick, the highest in more than two weeks, comes after Jefferies, with a Buy rating on the stock, raised its price target to $35 from $30 per share to imply a ~85% premium to the last close.
- ALT shares added more than 25% a day after the company’s Q2 2022 financials, which showed a ~19% YoY decline in the net loss.
- However, with an early-stage candidate for obesity, Altimmune’s (ALT) prospects lie in the obesity market, which Morgan Stanley projected in July to generate $54B in sales in 2030.
- The shares of clinical-stage biotech have more than doubled in value this year as the company plans to disclose topline data from a 12-week Phase 1b trial for its weight loss candidate pemvidutide in mid-September.
