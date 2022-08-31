Blockade halts Nexa Resources' Atacocha zinc mine in Peru

Aug. 31, 2022 1:23 PM ETNexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Zinc mine nugget

bagi1998/iStock via Getty Images

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) said on Wednesday it halted its Atacocha San Gerardo open pit zinc mine in Peru due to an "illegal" road blockade by a local community.

Nexa (NEXA) said activities are limited to critical operations with a minimum workforce to ensure proper maintenance.

A road blockade at the same mine earlier this year cost the miner 300 metric tons of lost zinc production, but full-year 2022 zinc production guidance was maintained, and Nexa (NEXA) does not expect the latest episode to affect its forecast zinc output of 118K-127K tons.

Nexa (NEXA), one of the world's top five zinc producers, owns and operates three underground mines in Peru and two in Brazil'z Minas Gerais state.

Nexa Resources (NEXA) is "a forgotten zinc producer" trading at just 2.5x earnings, The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

