Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) said on Wednesday it halted its Atacocha San Gerardo open pit zinc mine in Peru due to an "illegal" road blockade by a local community.

Nexa (NEXA) said activities are limited to critical operations with a minimum workforce to ensure proper maintenance.

A road blockade at the same mine earlier this year cost the miner 300 metric tons of lost zinc production, but full-year 2022 zinc production guidance was maintained, and Nexa (NEXA) does not expect the latest episode to affect its forecast zinc output of 118K-127K tons.

Nexa (NEXA), one of the world's top five zinc producers, owns and operates three underground mines in Peru and two in Brazil'z Minas Gerais state.

