Okta Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.20, revenue of $451.81M beats by $21.15M

Aug. 31, 2022 4:04 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Okta press release (NASDAQ:OKTA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $451.81M (+43.2% Y/Y) beats by $21.15M.
  • Total calculated billings was $491 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $2.48 billion at July 31, 2022.
  • Q3 2023 Guidance: Total revenue of $463 million to $465 million, representing a growth rate of 32% to 33% year-over-year, vs. consensus of $464.33M
  • Current RPO of $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion, representing a growth rate of 30% to 31% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $37 million to $36 million; and
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.25 to $0.24, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 158 million, vs. consensus of -$0.28
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenue of $1.812 billion to $1.820 billion, representing a growth rate of 39% to 40% year-over-year, vs. consensus of $1.82B
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $110 million to $105 million; and
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.73 to $0.70, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 157 million, vs. consensus of -1.11

