Veeva Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.45, revenue of $534.22M beats by $3.52M

  •  Veeva Systems press release (NYSE:VEEV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.45.
  • Revenue of $534.22M (+17.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.52M.
  • Q3 Guidance: Total revenues between $545 and $547 million vs. consensus of $558.53M
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $209 and $211 million.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.07 and $1.08 vs. consensus of $1.08
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenues between $2,140 and $2,145 million, vs. consensus of $2.17B
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $820 million.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.17, vs. consensus of $4.15
  • Shares -5%

