Veeva Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.45, revenue of $534.22M beats by $3.52M
Aug. 31, 2022 4:08 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Veeva Systems press release (NYSE:VEEV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.45.
- Revenue of $534.22M (+17.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.52M.
- Q3 Guidance: Total revenues between $545 and $547 million vs. consensus of $558.53M
- Non-GAAP operating income between $209 and $211 million.
- Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.07 and $1.08 vs. consensus of $1.08
- FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenues between $2,140 and $2,145 million, vs. consensus of $2.17B
- Non-GAAP operating income of about $820 million.
- Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.17, vs. consensus of $4.15
- Shares -5%.
