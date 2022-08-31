Five Below GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.04, revenue of $668.9M misses by $12.4M

Aug. 31, 2022 4:11 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Five Below press release (NASDAQ:FIVE): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $668.9M (+3.5% Y/Y) misses by $12.4M.
  • The Company opened 27 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,252 stores in 40 states. This represents an increase in stores of 11.7% from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Operating income was $56.0 million compared to $86.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • The effective tax rate was 26.3% compared to 23.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Net income was $41.3 million compared to $64.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • For the third quarter of Fiscal 2022:
  • Net sales are expected to be in the range of $600 million to $619 million vs $633.81M based on opening approximately 45 new stores and assuming an approximate 7% to 9% decrease in comparable sales.
  • Net income is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $11 million.
  • Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.19 vs $0.28 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
  • For the full year of Fiscal 2022:
  • Net sales are expected to be in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion vs $3.06B based on opening approximately 160 new stores and assuming an approximate 3% to 5% decrease in comparable sales.
  • Net income is expected to be in the range of $238 million to $255 million.
  • Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.26 to $4.56 vs $4.80 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $235 million in fiscal 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.