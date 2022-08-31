Five Below GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.04, revenue of $668.9M misses by $12.4M
Aug. 31, 2022
- Five Below press release (NASDAQ:FIVE): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $668.9M (+3.5% Y/Y) misses by $12.4M.
- The Company opened 27 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,252 stores in 40 states. This represents an increase in stores of 11.7% from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Operating income was $56.0 million compared to $86.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- The effective tax rate was 26.3% compared to 23.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Net income was $41.3 million compared to $64.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- For the third quarter of Fiscal 2022:
- Net sales are expected to be in the range of $600 million to $619 million vs $633.81M based on opening approximately 45 new stores and assuming an approximate 7% to 9% decrease in comparable sales.
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $11 million.
- Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.19 vs $0.28 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
- For the full year of Fiscal 2022:
- Net sales are expected to be in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion vs $3.06B based on opening approximately 160 new stores and assuming an approximate 3% to 5% decrease in comparable sales.
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $238 million to $255 million.
- Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.26 to $4.56 vs $4.80 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
- Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $235 million in fiscal 2022.
