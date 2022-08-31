MongoDB FQ2 2023 results beat estimates, co raises FY 2023 revenue guidance

Aug. 31, 2022 4:12 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • MongoDB press release (NASDAQ:MDB): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $303.66M (+52.8% Y/Y) beats by $21.35M.
  • Sees FY 2023 revenue of $1.196B to $1.206B vs. previous forecast of $1.172B to $1.192B. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.19B.
  • Sees FY 2023 non-GAAP net loss per share of 0.28 to $0.35 vs. previous forecast of $0.16 to $0.31. The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.23.
  • Sees FQ3 revenue of $300M to $303M vs. consensus revenue estimate of $294.60M.
  • Sees FQ3 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 to $0.19 vs. consensus EPS estimate of -$0.13.

