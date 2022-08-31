Four Corners Property Trust sells Popeyes restaurant property in Tennessee for $2.3M

  • Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) on Wednesday announced the disposition of a Popeyes restaurant property in Tennessee for $2.3M.
  • The property is operated by Carrols Restaurant Group under a triple net lease with ~16 years of term remaining.
  • The deal was priced at a 5.1% cap rate on current rent, exclusive of transaction costs, and will result in an immaterial gain to FCPT.
  • FCPT plans to use the proceeds for new investments.
  • Net proceeds from the sale will be held in an escrow account until one or more properties are purchased through the 1031-Exchange.
  • There can be no assurance that an acquisition of a new property will occur.
  • If FCPT fails to identify one or more like-kind replacement properties of comparable value within 45 days of the sale and/or fails to acquire such property within 180 days of the sale, it will be required to pay a tax at the highest corporate income tax rate on the gain recognized on the sale.

