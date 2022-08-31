SentinelOne Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.05, revenue of $102.51M beats by $6.85M
Aug. 31, 2022 4:13 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SentinelOne press release (NYSE:S): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $102.51M (+123.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.85M.
- Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 122% to $438.6 million as of July 31, 2022.
- Total customer count grew about 60% to over 8,600 customers as of July 31, 2022. Customers with ARR over $100K grew 117% to 755 as of July 31, 2022. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate was a record 137%
- GAAP gross margin was 65%, compared to 59%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72%, compared to 62%.
- Q3 2023 Guidance: Revenue expected to be $111M vs. consensus of $108.19M; Non-GAAP gross margin of 71%; and Non-GAAP operating margin of (57)%.
- FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue expected to be in the range of $415-417 million vs. consensus of $406.30M; Non-GAAP gross margin of 70.5-71%; and Non-GAAP operating margin of (58)-(55)%
- Shares +1%.
