Five Below rallies after issuing confident store growth plans

Aug. 31, 2022 4:14 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to 5 dollars.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) moved higher in after-hours trading despite posting a Q2 earnings report that fell short of consensus expectations.

Comparable sales were down 5.8% for the quarter to fall short of the consensus expectation for a mark of -4.7%.

Operating income was reported at $56.0M vs. $86.2M a year ago.

The retailer ended the quarter with inventory up 64% Y/Y to $569M, but did not mention any markdown pressure.

Looking ahead, Five Below (FIVE) expects full-year sales of $2.97M to $3.02B vs. a prior view for $3.04 to $3.12B and $3.06B consensus. Comparable sales are seen falling approximately 3% to 5% vs. -2.1% consensus. Full-year EPS of $4.26 to $4.56 is anticipated vs. $4.98 consensus. Five Below (FIVE) said new stores will remain the growth driver and there are plans to open approximately 160 new stores this year, while also preparing to open a record +200 stores next year.

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) moved up 1.74% in after-hours trading to $130.10.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.