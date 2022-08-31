Five Below rallies after issuing confident store growth plans

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) moved higher in after-hours trading despite posting a Q2 earnings report that fell short of consensus expectations.

Comparable sales were down 5.8% for the quarter to fall short of the consensus expectation for a mark of -4.7%.

Operating income was reported at $56.0M vs. $86.2M a year ago.

The retailer ended the quarter with inventory up 64% Y/Y to $569M, but did not mention any markdown pressure.

Looking ahead, Five Below (FIVE) expects full-year sales of $2.97M to $3.02B vs. a prior view for $3.04 to $3.12B and $3.06B consensus. Comparable sales are seen falling approximately 3% to 5% vs. -2.1% consensus. Full-year EPS of $4.26 to $4.56 is anticipated vs. $4.98 consensus. Five Below (FIVE) said new stores will remain the growth driver and there are plans to open approximately 160 new stores this year, while also preparing to open a record +200 stores next year.

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) moved up 1.74% in after-hours trading to $130.10.