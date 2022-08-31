Fannie Mae book of business rises 0.6% in July, smallest increase in a year
Aug. 31, 2022 4:15 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)FMCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 0.6% in July to $4.08T. That's the smallest increase since July 2021, when the book increased 0.4%.
- YTD, the book of business increased 4.8% on compounded growth rate, lagging the 7.0% pace for all of 2021.
- Fannie's (OTCQB:FNMA) conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased by 5 basis points to 0.76% in July, and the multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased 2 bps to 0.32%.
- As of July 31, 2022, Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) exposure to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) collateral that was including in outstanding Fannie resecuritizations was $244.7B.
- Previously (July 29), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) net worth rose 9% in Q2, comprehensive income increased 6%.
Comments