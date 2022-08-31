Okta drops despite Q2 beat as guidance suggests growth slowing

Aug. 31, 2022 4:24 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor8 Comments

Okta sign, logo on headquarters building of identity and access management software company.

Michael Vi

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares fell in extended-hours trading after the identity and access management company reported second-quarter results that topped expectations but gave full-year guidance that suggest growth was slowing.

For fiscal 2023, Okta (OKTA) said it expects total revenue to be between $1.812 and $1.82B, up between 39% and 40% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting sales of $1.82B for the full year.

Looking to the third-quarter, Okta (OKTA) said it expects revenue to be between $463M and $465M, up between 32% and 33% year-over-year.

Okta (OKTA) fell more than 6% to $85.50 in extended-hours trading.

During the second-quarter, which ended July 31, Okta (OKTA) lost 10 cents per share, excluding one time items, on $451.81M in sales, up 43.2% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 30 cents per share on $430.66M.

Total calculated billings were $491M, up 36% year-over-year.

Okta (OKTA) also said current revenue performing obligations are expected to be between $1.54B and $1.55B, up between 30% and 31% year-over-year.

Earlier this month, investment firm D.A. Davidson downgraded Okta (OKTA) due to concerns about issues such as rising competition and increasing sales turnover.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.