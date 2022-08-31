Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares fell in extended-hours trading after the identity and access management company reported second-quarter results that topped expectations but gave full-year guidance that suggest growth was slowing.

For fiscal 2023, Okta (OKTA) said it expects total revenue to be between $1.812 and $1.82B, up between 39% and 40% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting sales of $1.82B for the full year.

Looking to the third-quarter, Okta (OKTA) said it expects revenue to be between $463M and $465M, up between 32% and 33% year-over-year.

Okta (OKTA) fell more than 6% to $85.50 in extended-hours trading.

During the second-quarter, which ended July 31, Okta (OKTA) lost 10 cents per share, excluding one time items, on $451.81M in sales, up 43.2% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 30 cents per share on $430.66M.

Total calculated billings were $491M, up 36% year-over-year.

Okta (OKTA) also said current revenue performing obligations are expected to be between $1.54B and $1.55B, up between 30% and 31% year-over-year.

Earlier this month, investment firm D.A. Davidson downgraded Okta (OKTA) due to concerns about issues such as rising competition and increasing sales turnover.