Semtech Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02, revenue of $209.25M beats by $0.96M
Aug. 31, 2022 4:23 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Semtech press release (NASDAQ:SMTC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $209.25M (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.96M.
- Record non-GAAP gross margin of 65.2% grew 40bps sequentially and 250bps year-over-year.
- Q3 2023 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $170.0 million to $180.0 million vs. consensus of $215.61 million.
- GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 64.5% to 65.6%
- Non-GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 65.0% to 66.0%
- GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.24; and Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.66 vs. consensus of $0.69
