Semtech Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02, revenue of $209.25M beats by $0.96M

Aug. 31, 2022 4:23 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Semtech press release (NASDAQ:SMTC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $209.25M (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.96M.
  • Record non-GAAP gross margin of 65.2% grew 40bps sequentially and 250bps year-over-year.
  • Q3 2023 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $170.0 million to $180.0 million vs. consensus of $215.61 million.
  • GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 64.5% to 65.6%
  • Non-GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 65.0% to 66.0%
  • GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.24; and Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.66 vs. consensus of $0.69

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.