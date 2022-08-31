Calavo Growers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (vs. -$0.17 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.88M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVGW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
