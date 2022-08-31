Precision Optics reports prelim Q4, FY22 revenue
Aug. 31, 2022 4:26 PM ETPrecision Optics Corporation, Inc. (PEYE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Precision Optics (OTCQB:PEYE) said Wednesday it expects to reported Q4 revenue of ~$4.7M, up 74.1% Y/Y, including 27% attributable to strong organic growth.
- Revenue for the fiscal year ended Jun. 30 is projected to be ~$15.6M, up ~46% Y/Y, driven by organic revenue growth of ~10% and contributions of ~$3.8M from the Lighthouse Imaging acquisition.
- PEYE will issue its Q4 and FY22 financial results in Sept.
- The company also received shareholder approval for a reverse split if needed to satisfy the Nasdaq minimum share price rule.
- PEYE is working on final details of its plan to comply with the rule and expects to complete the process by the end of Sept.
