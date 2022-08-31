Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry, lost ~10% in the post-market trading Wednesday after the company set its fiscal 2023 guidance for revenue below Street forecasts.

Despite an earnings miss, VEEV reported better than expected revenue for Q2 FY23 as the topline expanded ~17% YoY to $534.2M, driven by a ~17% YoY increase in subscription services revenues, which added $428.6M.

Meanwhile, net income for the period fell ~17% YoY to $90.6M as R&D expenses surged ~41% YoY to $134.0M, while gross margin on subscription services revenues slipped to 85.1% from 85.3% a year ago.

However, the company remains bullish on its prospects. "We are very confident in our competitive position and we are performing well financially as we track ahead of our 2025 targets," Chief Financial Officer Brent Bowman noted ahead of the earnings call scheduled at 2:00 p.m. PT.

For fiscal 2023, VEEV has revised its outlook expecting total revenue and adj. fully diluted net income to reach $2,140M – $2,145M and $4.17 compared to the consensus estimates at $2.17B and $4.15 per share, respectively.

For Q3 FY23, VEEV projects $545M – $547M revenue and $1.07 – $1.08 of adj. fully diluted net income per share compared to $558.53M and $1.08 in the consensus, respectively.

With its Q1 FY23 results, VEEV projected its full-year total revenues and adj. net income to reach $2.165B – $2.175B and $4.16 per share.