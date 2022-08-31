Samsara Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $153.5M beats by $10.46M

Aug. 31, 2022 4:28 PM ETSamsara Inc. (IOT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Samsara press release (NYSE:IOT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $153.5M (+52.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.46M.

  • Financial Outlook

    Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For the third quarter and fiscal year 2023, Samsara expects the following:

     

    Q3 FY2023 Outlook

    FY 2023 Outlook

    Total revenue

    		  

    $154 million – $156 million vs $150.99m

    $610 million – $614 million vs $593.43M

    Year/Year growth

    		  

    35% – 37%

    42% – 43%

    Non-GAAP operating margin

    		  

    (20%)

    (18%)

    Non-GAAP net loss per share

    		  

    ($0.06) – ($0.07) vs -$0.07

    ($0.21) – ($0.23) vs -$0.27

