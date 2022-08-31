Samsara Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $153.5M beats by $10.46M
Aug. 31, 2022 4:28 PM ETSamsara Inc. (IOT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Samsara press release (NYSE:IOT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $153.5M (+52.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.46M.
-
Financial Outlook
Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For the third quarter and fiscal year 2023, Samsara expects the following:
Q3 FY2023 Outlook
FY 2023 Outlook
Total revenue
$154 million – $156 million vs $150.99m
$610 million – $614 million vs $593.43M
Year/Year growth
35% – 37%
42% – 43%
Non-GAAP operating margin
(20%)
(18%)
Non-GAAP net loss per share
($0.06) – ($0.07) vs -$0.07
($0.21) – ($0.23) vs -$0.27
Comments