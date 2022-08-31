C3.ai Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.12, revenue of $65.31M misses by $0.71M
- C3.ai press release (NYSE:AI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $65.31M (+24.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.71M.
- Subscription revenue for the quarter was $57.0 million, an increase of 24% compared to $46.1 million one year ago.
- Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $52.6 million, representing an 81% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $40.9 million one year ago.
- Q2 2023 Guidance: Revenue expected to be in the range of $60-$62M vs. consensus of $71.72M; Non-GAAP loss from operations forecasted to be between ($15.0) - ($20.0)M
- FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue expected to be in the range of $255.0 - $270M vs. consensus of $310.52M; Non-GAAP loss from operations of ($90.0) - ($98.0)M
- Shares -7%.
