Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) entered into interest rate swaps to fix a significant portion of its base interest rates related to its recently completed refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facilities, the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on temperature-controlled warehouses said Wednesday.

It entered into an interest rate swap on $200M of its $375M U.S. dollar term loan A-1 facility. Based on Americold's (COLD) current credit ratings, the total fixed interest rate is 4.70%. The swap is effective as of Sept. 23, 2022, and it expires Dec. 29, 2023.

The company also entered an interest rate swap on the unfunded $270M U.S. dollar term loan delayed draw facility. Americold (COLD) expects to draw and fund the delayed draw facility on Nov. 1, 2022. Based on its current credit ratings, the total fixed interest rate is 4.10% for the swap that becomes effective on Nov. 1, 2022 and expires Dec. 29, 2027.

A third interest rate swap is on the C$250M Canadian term loan A-2 facility. The total fixed interest rate is 4.54% for the swap effective Sept. 23, 2022 and expiring Dec. 29, 2027.

On Aug. 24, Americold (COLD) extended and increased its senior unsecured credit facilities to ~$2.0B from $1.5B.