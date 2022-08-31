Arcturus rises 6% on $63.2M award from U.S. government for mRNA vaccine

Aug. 31, 2022 4:35 PM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) said on Wednesday it had obtained an award for up to $63.2M from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
  • (ARCT) rose ~6% after the bell.
  • The award will be provided over three years to support preclinical, manufacturing, nonclinical safety studies, along with development and regulatory support for Arcturus’ mRNA vaccine platform technology for rapid pandemic influenza response through Phase 1 clinical studies.
  • Arcturus’ mRNA platform has been administered to over 10,000 individuals.
  • The project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

