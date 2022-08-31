Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) said on Wednesday that CFO Cory Miller has left the company, to be replaced on an interim basis by former CFO and current board member David Evans.

Evans was CFO during 2006-13, then resigned in 2013 to join Battelle Memorial Institute as executive VP and CFO, a role he held until 2018, when he joined Scotts' (SMG) board.

The company offered no explanation for Miller's departure, except that it was "not related to any disagreements regarding historical financial reporting, accounting or legal matters."

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) also lowered its full-year free cash flow guidance to negative $275M to negative $325M, from previous guidance of negative $150M.

The company said the revised guidance reflects a more accurate estimate of certain balance sheet items at the end of the current fiscal year, including a Y/Y decline in accounts payable that had not been fully factored in.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is "in a very tough spot," but the stock offers long-term value, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.