The Cooper Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $3.19 misses by $0.04, revenue of $843.4M beats by $13.18M

Aug. 31, 2022 4:36 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • The Cooper Companies press release (NYSE:COO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.19 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $843.4M (+10.5% Y/Y) beats by $13.18M.

  • Fiscal Year 2022 Financial GuidanceThe Company updated its fiscal year 2022 financial guidance. Details are summarized as follows:

  • Fiscal 2022 total revenue $3,290 - $3,310 million (organic growth of 10% to 11%) vs $3.29B

  • CVI revenue $2,236 - $2,247 million (organic growth of 11% to 12%)

  • CSI revenue $1,055 - $1,064 million (organic growth of 7% to 8%)

  • Fiscal 2022 non-GAAP diluted EPS $12.72 - $12.87 vs $13.14

  • Fiscal fourth quarter 2022 total revenue $830 - $850 million (organic growth of 9% to 11%) vs $841.43M

  • CVI revenue $554 - $565 million (organic growth of 8% to 10%) vs $3.42M

  • CSI revenue $276 - $285 million (organic growth of 10% to 15%)

  • Fiscal fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP diluted EPS $3.05 - $3.20 vs $3.42

