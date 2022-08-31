Dominion Lending Centres sells stake in Club16 Fitness for C$18M
Aug. 31, 2022 4:44 PM ETDominion Lending Centres Inc. (BRLGF), DLCG:CADLCG:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dominion Lending Centres (OTCPK:BRLGF) said Wednesday it sold its 58.4% stake in Club16 Fitness to Club16's management for C$18M.
- The deal amount is comprised of a cash payment of C$16.5M and a non-interest-bearing promissory note issued by Club16 for $1.5M.
- The promissory note is to be paid in 24 monthly payments of C$62.5K, with the first monthly payment on Aug. 1, 2023.
- Proceeds from the sale was used to repay corporate debt.
- "... BRLGF reported its investment in Club16 as a non-core asset and believes the sale further simplifies our business and financial reporting," said CEO Gary Mauris.
