Dominion Lending Centres sells stake in Club16 Fitness for C$18M

  • Dominion Lending Centres (OTCPK:BRLGF) said Wednesday it sold its 58.4% stake in Club16 Fitness to Club16's management for C$18M.
  • The deal amount is comprised of a cash payment of C$16.5M and a non-interest-bearing promissory note issued by Club16 for $1.5M.
  • The promissory note is to be paid in 24 monthly payments of C$62.5K, with the first monthly payment on Aug. 1, 2023.
  • Proceeds from the sale was used to repay corporate debt.
  • "... BRLGF reported its investment in Club16 as a non-core asset and believes the sale further simplifies our business and financial reporting," said CEO Gary Mauris.

