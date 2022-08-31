AnaptysBio skin condition candidate fails mid-stage trial; shares down 16%
Aug. 31, 2022 4:47 PM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) said that top-line data from a phase 2 trial of imsidolimab for the chronic skin condition hidradenitis suppurativa missed its primary endpoint.
- Shares are down 16% in post-market trading.
- The drug did not show any improvement compared to placebo. Imsidolimab also missed on key secondary endpoints.
- As a result, AnaptysBio is ending development of imsidolimab in hidradenitis suppurativa, which is characterized by lumps in places such as the armpits and groin.
- AnatysBio (ANAB) said it will focus on its immune cell modulator pipeline, including rosnilimab and ANB032, both in phase 1 for, respectively, alopecia areata and inflammatory diseases.
