AnaptysBio skin condition candidate fails mid-stage trial; shares down 16%

Aug. 31, 2022

  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) said that top-line data from a phase 2 trial of imsidolimab for the chronic skin condition hidradenitis suppurativa missed its primary endpoint.
  • The drug did not show any improvement compared to placebo. Imsidolimab also missed on key secondary endpoints.
  • As a result, AnaptysBio is ending development of imsidolimab in hidradenitis suppurativa, which is characterized by lumps in places such as the armpits and groin.
  • AnatysBio (ANAB) said it will focus on its immune cell modulator pipeline, including rosnilimab and ANB032, both in phase 1 for, respectively, alopecia areata and inflammatory diseases.
