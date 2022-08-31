MaxLinear to refile Silicon Motion deal under normal procedure in China

  • MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) was asked by China's antitrust regulatory to refile for its planned $3.8 billion purchase of Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) under "normal procedure."
  • On Wednesday, China's State Administration for Market Regulation requested that the parties refile under normal procedure, according to an 8-K filing. MaxLinear (MXL) and Silicon Motion (SIMO) can't predict the length of review under the normal procedure, but expect a final determination by SAMR in the second or third quarter of 2023, or even later.
  • The companies said when the deal was announced in May that the transaction was expected to close by the first half of calendar 2023.
  • The SAMR request comes after MaxLinear (MXL) last month filed its planned acquisition of SIMO under simplified procedure in China. The companies made a filing to SAMR on July 6, according to an amended proxy filing. The companies said at the time that they believed that the transaction is eligible for a "simplified" filing in China.
  • MaxLinear (MXL) and Silicon Motion (SIMO) received U.S. antitrust approval for the transaction in late June when the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust act expired.
  • Earlier Wednesday Silicon Motion (SIMO) shareholders approved the acquisition by MaxLinear (MXL).

Comments (1)

