C3.ai shares drop almost 16% as sales miss estimates, outlook shows slowing growth

Aug. 31, 2022 5:04 PM ET By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Artificial intelligence concept. Brain over the circuit board. HUD future technology digital background. 3d rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

  • C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares plunged 15% in after-hours trading as the enterprise software company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations, and gave an outlook that suggests slowing sales growth.
  • The company said that for its second quarter, it expects revenue to be in a range of $60M to $62M, or between 3% and 6% over the $58.3M C3.ai (AI) reported in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Along with that forecast, C3.ai (AI) reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of 12 cents a share, on $65.3M in sales, compared to analysts expectations for a loss of 12 cents a share on $66M in revenue.
  • The company also said it was moving from a subscription model to a consumption-based pricing model, that is similar to that of Google Cloud (GOOG), Microsoft Azure (MSFT) and Snowflake (SNOW).
  • Wall Street analysts have a consensus buy rating on C3.ai's (AI) stock, while Seeking Alpha authors have a hold rating on the company's stock. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently outperforms the stock market, gives C3.ai (AI) shares a buy rating.

Comments (4)

