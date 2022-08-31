Many industrial sector stocks declined on Wednesday as market indexes fell for the fourth straight day. Ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve's policy to tackle inflation dragged on the market.

General Electric (GE) fell -2.3% to $73.44 a share, the lowest close since July 28.

Among big-cap stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Caterpillar (CAT) fell -1.2% to $184.71 and Dow (NYSE:DOW) declined -0.7% to $51.

Boeing (BA) slid -1.2% to $160.25, and 3M (MMM) edged -0.4% lower to $124.35. Honeywell International (HON) decreased -0.7% to $189.35.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) fell -1% to $365.5 a share.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) slid -0.8% to close at $92.93 a share, the lowest in a month.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.6%, the S&P 500 (SP500) -0.8% and Dow (DJI) -0.9% ended lower.