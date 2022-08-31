Amneal Pharma submits NDA for novel formulation of Parkinson's disease treatment

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) has submitted a New Drug Application to the US FDA for IPX203, carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD) extended-release capsules for Parkinson’s disease.
  • The application is based on phase 3 data that showed more "good on" time compared to immediate-release CD/LD, even when IPX203 was dosed on average three times per day and immediate-release CD/LD was dosed on average five times.
  • Results also showed that those on IPX203 has significantly less "off" time compared to immediate-release CD/LD.
