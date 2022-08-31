Washington Federal promotes chief risk officer to CFO
Aug. 31, 2022 5:14 PM ETWashington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD), the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, will promote Kelli Holz, currently the its chief risk officer, to chief financial officer as of Jan. 1, 2023, the company said Wednesday.
- She'll succeed Vincent Beatty, who announced in January 2022 that he'll retire at the end of the year.
- Holz is a certified public accountant and certified anti-money laundering specialist and has 34 years of finance and risk experience in various leadership roles. She was controller and interim CFP at Horizon Bank in Bellingham, Washington, before that institution was acquired by Washington Federal Bank in 2010.
- In December 2021, Washington Federal Bank N.A. said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminated the February 2018 consent order issued against WaFD bank for Anti-Money Laundering and Bank Secrecy Act deficiencies.
Comments