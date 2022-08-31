Washington Federal promotes chief risk officer to CFO

Aug. 31, 2022 5:14 PM ETWashington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Organization chart showing hierarchy structure of teams in corporation with CEO, directors, executives and employees. Human Resources Manager working with HR organizational diagram, career concept

NicoElNino

  • Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD), the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, will promote Kelli Holz, currently the its chief risk officer, to chief financial officer as of Jan. 1, 2023, the company said Wednesday.
  • She'll succeed Vincent Beatty, who announced in January 2022 that he'll retire at the end of the year.
  • Holz is a certified public accountant and certified anti-money laundering specialist and has 34 years of finance and risk experience in various leadership roles. She was controller and interim CFP at Horizon Bank in Bellingham, Washington, before that institution was acquired by Washington Federal Bank in 2010.
  • In December 2021, Washington Federal Bank N.A. said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminated the February 2018 consent order issued against WaFD bank for Anti-Money Laundering and Bank Secrecy Act deficiencies.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.