Atkore acquires Cascade Poly Pipe, Northwest Polymers; terms undisclosed
Aug. 31, 2022
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) said Wednesday it acquired two separate but related Oregon-based companies - Cascade Poly Pipe & Conduit and Northwest Polymers.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- Cascade will continue operations in Woodburn, Oregon location and Northwest Polymers will continue operations in Molalla, Oregon.
- Cascade manufactures smooth wall HDPE conduit made from recycled materials.
- Northwest Polymers is a recycler of PVC, HDPE and other plastics, and a supply partner to Cascade and other manufacturers in the region.
- "The acquisition of Cascade strengthens ATKR's product portfolio and establishes a HDPE conduit manufacturing presence in the Pacific Northwest... the acquisition of Northwest Polymers supports ATKR's ESG commitment to address sustainability throughout the supply chain," said John Pregenzer, president of ATKR's electrical business.
- ATKR has now deployed over $310M for six acquisitions in 2022.
