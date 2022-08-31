Ackrell SPAC Partners I says deal with Blackstone Products scrapped
Aug. 31, 2022
- Ackrell SPAC Partners I (NASDAQ:ACKIT) said Wednesday Blackstone Products unilaterally terminated its business combination with the SPAC.
- Blackstone Products declined to loan ACKIT the $200K requested pursuant to the SPAC's $600K promissory note dated Jun. 21.
- ACKIT did not receive the $200K required to extend the deadline for the merger to beyond Aug. 23.
- Therefore, ACKIT's public subunits are now deemed cancelled.
- Redemption of the public subunits will be completed in 10 days at an estimated per-subunit redemption price of ~$10.38 (net of taxes payable).
- ACKIT's initial shareholders waived their redemption rights with respect to their outstanding stock issued prior to the SPAC's IPO.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to ACKIT's warrants, which will expire worthless.
