Ackrell SPAC Partners I says deal with Blackstone Products scrapped

  • Ackrell SPAC Partners I (NASDAQ:ACKIT) said Wednesday Blackstone Products unilaterally terminated its business combination with the SPAC.
  • Blackstone Products declined to loan ACKIT the $200K requested pursuant to the SPAC's $600K promissory note dated Jun. 21.
  • ACKIT did not receive the $200K required to extend the deadline for the merger to beyond Aug. 23.
  • Therefore, ACKIT's public subunits are now deemed cancelled.
  • Redemption of the public subunits will be completed in 10 days at an estimated per-subunit redemption price of ~$10.38 (net of taxes payable).
    • ACKIT's initial shareholders waived their redemption rights with respect to their outstanding stock issued prior to the SPAC's IPO.
    • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to ACKIT's warrants, which will expire worthless.

