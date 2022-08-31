Boeing awarded $2.21B and $927.49B contract by Air Force

Aug. 31, 2022 5:32 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was awarded a $2.21B modification to contract for KC-46A Air Force Production Lot 8 aircraft, subscriptions and licenses.
  • The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 15 KC-46A aircraft, data, subscriptions and licenses being produced under the basic contract.
  • Work will be performed in Seattle and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025.
  • The company was also awarded a not-to-exceed $927.49M undefinitized contract action for four KC-46A aircraft for Israel.
  • This contract is also issued for the non-recurring engineering design and test for the Remote Vision System 2.0 and the Air Refueling Operator Station 2.0 mission equipment and installation, pre-delivery integrated logistics support, and technical publications.
  • Work will be performed in Seattle and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Comments (8)

