Dover announces $500M accelerated share repurchase program
Aug. 31, 2022 5:48 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday announced an accelerated share repurchase program with Bank of America to buy back $500M of its stock.
- The program will be part of DOV's existing repurchase authorization for 20M shares.
- A majority of the shares expected to be retired over the course of the program will be received by DOV on Sept. 1.
- DOV will fund the accelerated share repurchases with commercial paper.
- Final settlement is expected to be completed prior to Q4-end, but the program may be terminated earlier.
Comments