FDA labels recall of intracranial pressure monitors by Integra as most serious
Aug. 31, 2022 5:52 PM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday classified the recall of several hundred intracranial pressure monitors by Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) as the most serious type.
- Integra (IART) in June recalled 388 CereLink ICP Monitors in the U.S. distributed between June 2021 to May 2022.
- The CereLink device monitors pressure in brain tissue and the cranium, which is used to track the health of patients with head injuries, stroke and other conditions.
- IART recalled the CereLink monitors after reports that the device could potentially display incorrect values for a patient's intracranial pressure and show out-of-range readings.
- The FDA on Wednesday classified the recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type as per its rules.
- The agency said it was aware of at least 68 medical device reports related to this issue, including reports of patient injury and one patient death. Integra (IART) determined that the death was unrelated to the monitor's malfunction.
