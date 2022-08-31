Interpace Biosciences completes sale of pharma services business to Flagship Biosciences

Aug. 31, 2022 6:03 PM ETInterpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX:IDXG) on Wednesday said it had closed the sale of its pharma services business to Flagship Biosciences.
  • IDXG CEO Thomas Burnell said with the completion of the deal, the company's operating cash flow is expected to improve by nearly $5M annually.
  • The company said it would use the proceeds from the sale for its working capital requirements and for investments to grow its molecular diagnostics business.
  • Eliminating the negative cash flow burden of the pharma services business will lead to "substantially improved margins," Burnell added.
  • IDXG stock earlier closed +2.9% at $1.80.

