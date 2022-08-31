Canfor to reduce operations in Sweden due to weak demand
Aug. 31, 2022 6:06 PM ETCanfor Corporation (CFPZF), CFP:CACFP:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) said Wednesday it will reduce operations at its Swedish facilities, effective Sept. 12, due to weak market demand.
- This will result in a 15% decrease in production capacity and is expected to be in effect through Q4.
- "Rising inflation and mortgage rates in Europe, which are expected to persist into the fall, is impacting demand for lumber and as a result we are reducing production capacity," said CFPZF CEO Don Kayne.
- The company cut production at its western Canada sawmills in Apr. due to supply chain woes.
