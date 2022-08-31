Nutanix stock jumps 23% postmarket on earnings beat, bright outlook

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock jumped 23% postmarket on Wednesday after the software provider posted stronger-than-expected Q4 results and issued revenue outlook well above Street estimates.

NTNX expects FY23 revenue of $1.77B-$1.78B vs. consensus estimate of $1.65B. ACV billings are projected to be $895M-$900M.

FY23 revenue guidance assumes that supply chain dynamics will remain more or less the same through H1 FY23 and would start to ease modestly in H2.

Q1 revenue is estimated to be $410M-$415M vs. consensus estimate of $372.3M. ACV billings are expected to be $210M-$215M.

Q1 revenue guidance assumes that supply chain dynamics would remain more or less the same as the previous quarter.

Earlier this month, NTNX let go of ~270 employees, ~4% of its total headcount, which is expected to result in estimated annualized expense reduction of ~$55M-$60M.

Free cash flow is expected to be around breakeven for Q1, after factoring in ~$20M of one-time severance payments.

NTNX reported Q4 EPS of -$0.67 vs. -$1.68 in Q4 2021, while revenue slipped 1.3% Y/Y to $385.5M. ACV billings increased 10% to $193.2M and ARR grew 37% to $1.2B.

NTNX also achieved positive free cash flow in 2022, which CFO Rukmini Sivaraman said is expected to be sustainable on an annual basis.

"2022 was an important data point in demonstrating long-term benefits of our subscription business model transition. We expect these benefits to compound further in the coming years as renewals become a bigger share of our business," said CEO Rajiv Ramaswami.

Shares of NTNX declined 45.3% YTD.