Hot Stocks: Social media stocks rise; CHWY, STX drop on earnings news; CHPT rallies

Stocks dropped again on Wednesday, as the major U.S. equity averages recorded their fourth consecutive day of declines. The recent downturn has been spurred by concerns about hawkish Federal Reserve policy.

Amid the general retreat, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) represented a standout decliner. Shares lost ground following the release of its quarterly results.

Seagate (STX) also dropped on earnings news. A lowered forecast sent the stock to a new 52-week low.

On the upside, ChargePoint (CHPT) rose after the announcement of its latest financial figures. Meanwhile, a restructuring program at Snap (SNAP) sparked gains among social media stocks, including advances in Meta Platforms (META) and Pinterest (PINS).

Sector In Focus

The social media sector received a boost from a restructuring program at industry heavyweight Snap (SNAP). The company disclosed that it was laying off 20% of its workforce as part of the effort.

Attempting to reorient its operations in the face of slowing growth, the company said it would cut more than 1,200 jobs. It will also cancel a number of projects, eliminating investment in areas like Snap Originals and its "selfie drone" Pixy.

SNAP rose nearly 9% on the news. This, in turn, gave a lift to other major players in the sector. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) rose almost 4%, while Pinterest (PINS) advanced nearly 5%.

Standout Gainer

A Street-beating revenue figure and reassuring guidance encouraged buying in ChargePoint (CHPT). Shares of the network of EV charging stations climbed 12% on the news.

The company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Still, revenue topped projections, rising 93% from last year. Meanwhile, CHPT reaffirmed its forecast even with macro headwinds.

CHPT advanced $1.78 to close at $16.27. Even with the rise, shares remain off a four-month high reached earlier this month. The stock is down about 18% since the end of 2021.

Standout Decliner

Chewy (CHWY) dropped in the wake of its latest quarterly report, as soft results and a weak forecast spurred a decline of 8%.

The online pet supply retailer beat expectations with its Q2 earnings figure. However, sales failed to meet analysts' consensus, despite a total that rose 13% from last year to reach $2.43B.

Looking ahead, the company cut its 2023 revenue outlook to $9.9B to $10B. This was down from the firm's previous forecast of $10.2B to $10.4B. Analysts had projected a figure of around $10.3B.

CHWY dropped $3.09 during Wednesday's trading to close at $34.33. This added to a slide posted over the past couple of weeks, with the stock reaching its lowest close since late June.

Notable New Low

A lowered sales outlook for the current quarter prompted selling in Seagate (STX). Shares of the data storage company fell almost 4% and reached a 52-week low.

The company slashed its Q1 sales forecast to $2.0B to $2.2B, down from its previous target of $2.35B to $2.65B. In making the prediction, STX cited "dynamic market conditions" and "weaker economic trends in certain Asian regions."

Hurt by the reduced outlook, STX plunged to an intraday 52-week low of $65.10. Shares recovered a bit by the close but still finished at $66.96, a decline of $2.46 on the day.

With the retreat, shares added to losses posted earlier in the year. STX has now fallen about 41% for 2022 as a whole.

