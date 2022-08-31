New Dallas Fed chief Logan names inflation as top target

New Dallas Fed President Lorie K. Logan put inflation in the crosshairs in her first public event since taking over the regional bank Aug. 22.

"Our goal here at the Dallas Fed is building a stronger economy," Logan said in an introductory event held by the bank. Coming from outside the district, it's important to get to know it, she said. "So for me, my very first priority is first to get to know the staff and and the work that we do here at the bank. But second is to be out and get to know everyone in the 11th district."

She attended the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium as a fresh new regional president, and she said one early takeaway was the change in diversity from previous summits. When she first went to the event, there were fewer than 10 women in total at the conference; this year, there were more than 30 women leaders.

But as for the top subject: "The clear priority was bringing inflation down ... Our No. 1 priority has to be to restore price stability."

Texas has a strong economy, outperforming the national economy as a whole, she noted, and one key to a listening tour she will conduct is learning about the performance drivers there. But she also notes the outperformance is "uneven," and she wants to learn about barriers preventing everyone from having a similar experience in the economy.

Logan had previously served in New York as manager of the System Open Market Account for the Fed's Open Market Committee - a role where she oversaw a $9T securities portfolio and implemented FOMC policy.

Managing that system through challenging times provided important lessons, she said, notably "the importance of the central bank providing clear communications" - which was key in managing the economy through the Sept. 11 attacks.

But the other key lesson she learned was "the importance of innovation."

"No crisis is the same, and economic and financial conditions change over time. So even the same tools that may have been used in a particular circumstance, may need to evolve, given the changes in the in the economy and the financial sector," Logan said. "And I really learned that through designing and implementing large scale asset purchases, as well as some of the liquidity facilities during the global financial crisis."

Logan was named in May to take over for former Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan.