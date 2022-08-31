Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is looking to prime up its consumer base, considering a membership program that could offer a package of discounts or perks for a regular fee, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That sounds quite a bit like Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit Prime program, where members pay a fee to get access to fast free shipping as well as discounts at Amazon's Whole Foods groceries, not to mention a video streaming service in Amazon Prime Video.

Disney's offering wouldn't be called Disney Prime - but that's the name it's drawn inside the company, according to the report (and further drawing the parallels between the two).

Going the membership route promises the potential to bring in even more spending on Disney offerings, but importantly, also a lot more data on Disney customers.

Bringing an e-commerce aspect to Disney+ would also make the media giant look more like its tech/streaming rival. Subscribers may be able to buy merchandise associated with Disney shows by scanning a code, according to the report.

While Disney already has a membership program geared at its biggest fans - the D23 fan club at $99.99-$129.99 per year - a new program would be targeted at more casual Disney customers, the WSJ said.

Disney has been keeping busy lately settling cricket rights in India.