Asian markets wobble as focus turns to US inflation data, interest rates
Sep. 01, 2022 1:49 AM ETAMD, NVDABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan -1.60%.
- Hong Kong -1.54%.
- China +0.02%.
- Australia -1.69%.
- After a choppy session, U.S. markets finished lower for the fourth consecutive day. Ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve and interest rates continued to drag on the market.
- U.S. futures extend losses. Dow -0.51%. S&P 500 -0.55%. Nasdaq -1.03%. Nasdaq is trading much lower as chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) drops after U.S. prohibited sales of some its products to China.
- A busy day for European markets: All European countries will be reporting manufacturing PMI today. Germany to report retail sales data and France to report GDP today.
