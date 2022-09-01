Asian markets wobble as focus turns to US inflation data, interest rates

Sep. 01, 2022
  • Japan -1.60%.
  • Hong Kong -1.54%.
  • China +0.02%.
  • Australia -1.69%.
  • After a choppy session, U.S. markets finished lower for the fourth consecutive day. Ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve and interest rates continued to drag on the market.
  • U.S. futures extend losses. Dow -0.51%. S&P 500 -0.55%. Nasdaq -1.03%. Nasdaq is trading much lower as chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) drops after U.S. prohibited sales of some its products to China.
  • A busy day for European markets: All European countries will be reporting manufacturing PMI today. Germany to report retail sales data and France to report GDP today.

