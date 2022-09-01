Germany retail sales fell much less than expected
- July Germany retail sales: -2.6% Y/Y vs. -6.5%, -8.8% prior.
- +1.9% M/M vs. -0.4% consensus, -1.6% prior.
- After retail sales in June fell at the largest annual rate since records began in 1994, July retail sales came in much lesser than expected.
- Food sale recovered from slumps in turnover, mail order trade also recorded increases.
- Earlier, German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August driven by higher energy, food prices.
