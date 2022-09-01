Spain manufacturing PMI contracts for second month

Sep. 01, 2022 3:23 AM ETEWPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Spain manufacturing PMI: 49.9 vs. 48.5 consensus, 48.7 prior.
  • The latest reading, being close to the 50.0 no-change mark, signalled little difference in operating conditions compared to the previous month.
  • Production rose very slightly, but order books were again lower and job losses were registered for a second successive month. Confidence about the future remained subdued, despite improving somewhat since July.
  • High inflation continues to erode the pricing power of clients, and both domestic and international demand declined.
  • Inflation is on downward trend, falling to the lowest since January 2021 and helping explain a similar slowdown in output price inflation.
  • EWP, HEWP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.