Spain manufacturing PMI contracts for second month
Sep. 01, 2022 3:23 AM ETEWPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Spain manufacturing PMI: 49.9 vs. 48.5 consensus, 48.7 prior.
- The latest reading, being close to the 50.0 no-change mark, signalled little difference in operating conditions compared to the previous month.
- Production rose very slightly, but order books were again lower and job losses were registered for a second successive month. Confidence about the future remained subdued, despite improving somewhat since July.
- High inflation continues to erode the pricing power of clients, and both domestic and international demand declined.
- Inflation is on downward trend, falling to the lowest since January 2021 and helping explain a similar slowdown in output price inflation.
- EWP, HEWP
