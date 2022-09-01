Novartis hires Merck executive as research head

Sep. 01, 2022 4:28 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Novartis

TBE/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said it appointed Fiona Marshall as president of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR), effective Nov. 1.
  • Marshall currently serves as senior vice president and global head of Discovery Sciences, Preclinical Development and Translational Medicine at Merck (NYSE:MRK).
  • Marshall will replace James (Jay) Bradner, who will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN), effective Oct. 31 after seven years leading research at the Swiss pharma giant.
  • Novartis added that Marshall, who has three decades of experience, will become a member of the ECN.
  • Before joining Merck in 2018, Marshall was the founder and chief scientific officer of U.K.-based biotech Heptares Therapeutics, which was acquired by Japanese company Sosei. Marshall has also spent 10 years at GSK holding senior positions in Molecular Pharmacology and Neuroscience.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.