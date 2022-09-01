Novartis hires Merck executive as research head
Sep. 01, 2022 4:28 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said it appointed Fiona Marshall as president of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR), effective Nov. 1.
- Marshall currently serves as senior vice president and global head of Discovery Sciences, Preclinical Development and Translational Medicine at Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Marshall will replace James (Jay) Bradner, who will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN), effective Oct. 31 after seven years leading research at the Swiss pharma giant.
- Novartis added that Marshall, who has three decades of experience, will become a member of the ECN.
- Before joining Merck in 2018, Marshall was the founder and chief scientific officer of U.K.-based biotech Heptares Therapeutics, which was acquired by Japanese company Sosei. Marshall has also spent 10 years at GSK holding senior positions in Molecular Pharmacology and Neuroscience.
Comments