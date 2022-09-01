Sono Motors reaches 20K reservations for solar/electric car Sion
Sep. 01, 2022 4:46 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sono Motors said it reached 20K private reservations of Sion, with an average down-payment of ~€2K net.
- Munich-based solar mobility OEM Sono — a unit of Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) — noted that at an expected net sales price point of €25,126, the Sion has the potential to become the world’s first Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV) for the masses.
- The start of production is planned for H2 2023 via contract manufacturing in Finland, the company said in a Sept. 1 press release.
- After a ramp-up period, Sono Motors and its partner Valmet Automotive aim to produce ~257K Sion vehicles within seven years.
