Hello Group tops Q2 expectation, sees Q3 revenue decline of 17.5% to 14.9% Y/Y
Sep. 01, 2022 4:52 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Hello Group press release (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $464.37M (-15.3% Y/Y) beats by $11.89M.
- Shares -5.2% PM.
- Monthly Active Users on Momo application were 111.2M in June 2022, compared to 115.6M in June 2021. MAU on Tantan application were 24.8M in June 2022.
- For the Momo app, total paying users were 8.6M for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 9.3M for the same period last year.
- Tantan had 2.2M paying users for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.1M from the year ago period.
- For 3Q22, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.1B to RMB3.2B, representing a decrease of 17.5% to 14.9% Y/Y vs. consensus decline of 22.9%.
Comments (3)