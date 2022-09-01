Li Auto August deliveries down 52% Y/Y, second lowest delivery in this year
Sep. 01, 2022 5:07 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)NIO, XPEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivered 4,571 vehicles in August 2022, down 52% Y/Y and 56% M/M.
- This is by far the second lowest so far this year behind April's 4,167 when its supply chain was hit hard by Covid lockdowns.
- Deliveries plunged for the month because the newly launched Li L9 and the upcoming Li L8 led to curbed demand from potential consumers for the main-selling Li ONE model.
- On YTD basis, the company delivered 75,396 vehicles, up 57% Y/Y.
- The company’s cumulative deliveries reached 199,484 as of the end of August.
- A quick look at company's monthly sales trends:
- As of August 31, 2022, the company had 265 retail stores in 118 cities, as well as 316 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 226 cities.
- July sales jumped 21% Y/Y to 10,422 units.
- Peer XPeng (XPEV) delivered 9,578 units, +33% Y/Y and NIO (NIO) delivered 10,766 vehicles in August 2022, +81.6% Y/Y.
- Shares down 2% PM.
Comments